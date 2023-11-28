Meghalaya BJP announces Executive Committee approved by national leaders

Shillong: After a delay of over two months since taking over, the BJP Meghalaya state president announced on Monday the Executive Committee that has been approved by the national leaders.

BJP Meghalaya’s newly elected president, Rikman Momin, announced six state vice presidents: Bernard Marak (Tura City), Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit (East Khasi Hills), Dipul R Marak (South West Garo Hills), Gagan Jain (Shillong City), and Riya Sangma (Ri-Bhoi District).

The State General Secretaries elected are Dr. Evarist Myrsing (Ri-Bhoi) and Er. Lakhon Biam (West Jaintia Hills).

There will be six state secretaries: Hakabiang Lyngdoh (West Jaintia Hills), Bernadette Lyngdoh (East Khasi Hills), Adamkid Sangma (Tura City), Brivia Thabah (East Khasi Hills), Premananda Koch (South West Garo Hills), and Er. Bipen Pradhan (Shillong City).

Sarwan Jhunjhunwala has been appointed as the state treasurer. Suzuki Pariat has been appointed as the state president, Mahila Morcha.

Meanwhile, Momin informed that the National leaders will make the announcement of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. He also stated that he has no idea about TMC leader Dr. Mukul Sangma’s keenness to join BJP.

However, the state BJP president asserted that it would be a privilege to have him in the party.

