Meghalaya BJP announces Executive Committee approved by national leaders

Shillong: After a delay of over two months since taking over, the BJP Meghalaya state president announced on Monday the Executive Committee that has been approved by the national leaders.
BJP Meghalaya’s newly elected president, Rikman Momin, announced six state vice presidents: Bernard Marak (Tura City), Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit (East Khasi Hills), Dipul R Marak (South West Garo Hills), Gagan Jain (Shillong City), and Riya Sangma (Ri-Bhoi District).
The State General Secretaries elected are Dr. Evarist Myrsing (Ri-Bhoi) and Er. Lakhon Biam (West Jaintia Hills).
There will be six state secretaries: Hakabiang Lyngdoh (West Jaintia Hills), Bernadette Lyngdoh (East Khasi Hills), Adamkid Sangma (Tura City), Brivia Thabah (East Khasi Hills), Premananda Koch (South West Garo Hills), and Er. Bipen Pradhan (Shillong City).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sarwan Jhunjhunwala has been appointed as the state treasurer. Suzuki Pariat has been appointed as the state president, Mahila Morcha.
Meanwhile, Momin informed that the National leaders will make the announcement of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. He also stated that he has no idea about TMC leader Dr. Mukul Sangma’s keenness to join BJP.
However, the state BJP president asserted that it would be a privilege to have him in the party.
Also Read | IIT Guwahati-incubated startup Quant Solar pioneers ‘Floating’ solar technology
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya BJP announces Executive Committee approved by national leaders
- Mizoram: ZPM sets unique example, returns surplus funds to MLA candidate
- Arunachal: Three athletes to compete at 20th World Pencak Silat C’hip
- Nagaland’s homegrown PenThrill publication turns 10
- Manipur: Bollywood couple Randeep and Lin offer prayers at Marjing
- Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation