58% cases reported in Meghalaya related to sexual offence

Shillong: Meghalaya has recorded 58% of cases involving sexual offences. This revelation comes at the launch of the ‘NEYI CHETNA 2.0’ National Gender Campaign at the state level organised by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) on Monday at the State Central Library, Shillong.

Emphasising the urgent need to tackle rising gender-based violence against women, Meghalaya reports 58% of sexual offense cases, according to the police website. The period from 2007 to 2022 saw the highest instances under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012.

As part of its comprehensive efforts, Meghalaya has successfully promoted 45 thousand Self-Help Groups (SHGs), engaging almost 4.5 lakh women as active members across the state. This revelation comes amidst recent efforts, including the launch of ‘NEYI CHETNA 2.0’ in the state on Monday.

The event witnessed the presence of Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District, R.M. Kurbah, IAS, Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary & Development Commissioner, Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Department, Ronald Kynta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS), and other senior officials, along with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) Cluster Level Federation (CLF), Community Cadres, and Village Headmen, among other dignitaries.

Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh participated in the event virtually. In her speech, she underscored that gender-based violence, specifically violence against women and girls, is a global pandemic. According to estimates from the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 1 in 3 women worldwide has encountered either physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Dr. Ampareen emphasised the significance of this day for women’s emancipation, citing active participation in Meghalaya and notable progress through NRLM programmes. She recognised the state’s achievements in establishing community-driven organisations under the livelihood mission, acknowledging the challenges associated with mission-mode activities.

Dr. Ampareen stated, “In the ongoing NRLM program, we anticipate facing challenges. Currently, the program is directed towards recognising women in their natural settings. This poses a substantial challenge, not only for the women themselves but also for those around them.”

The DC, in her address, explained that the greatest role in bringing about change is that of the community. Community-based solutions are the only way to tackle ingrained societal problems.

“As we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, it’s essential for each of us to reflect on our contributions. The notion that women bear the brunt of responsibilities is a common perception, and today prompts us to assess our actions. We must question whether anyone, regardless of gender, deserves to face violence, be it at home or school, especially children,” she said.

Emphasising that gender violence isn’t exclusive to females, she said it’s disheartening to acknowledge that even our young boys are not safe nowadays. She also extended her gratitude to the two ladies, SHGs members, who shared their testimonies earlier in the day.

Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar stressed the nationwide importance of the SHGs programme, recognising it as a vital foundation for the country. He praised SHGs as a systematic platform where millions of women actively contribute to problem-solving, emphasising the role of the community cadre in gender initiatives. Kumar underscored the need to extend SHG knowledge to urban areas and highlighted the program’s impact on addressing issues like maternal mortality, leading to a significant 40% reduction in a three-year span.

“SHGs are actively taking care, leading to a significant 40% reduction in less than a three-year period. There’s substantial participation occurring, and we should harness and leverage this network for even greater impact,’’ said Sampath.

Appreciating the efforts of the MSRLS team in organising the event, the Principal Secretary congratulated all participants, emphasising the importance of attending such workshops. He further noted the increasing representation of women in Village Education Committees (VECs) and encouraged collaborative efforts between men and women for effective progress.

Data from NFHS – 5 shows that more than 77% of women still do not report or talk about their experience of violence. Such findings, as well as experiences of violence of women SHG members across the country, encouraged this initiative. The Nayi Chetna Campaign aims to advance the rights of women and gender-diverse individuals, for a life without fear, and gender-based discrimination and violence. The campaign was launched on November 25, 2023, and will be observed across 34 Indian states and UTs till December 23. The annual campaign will be led by DAY-NRLM’s self-help groups network of over 9.8 crore rural women members with the spirit of Jan Andolan or people’s movement.

Additionally, Ronald Kynta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), delivered a welcome address underscoring the significance of the gender campaign. He highlighted its launch in New Delhi and expressed pride in Meghalaya’s selection from the northeast, crediting the commendable efforts of SHGs, Village Organizations (VOs), and CLF. Kynta also informed that Meghalaya is planning to extend the campaign to district and block levels.

Encouraging the active participation of SHGs, Kynta urged them to report any such cases in their villages to the relevant authorities. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to leverage the SHGs network for establishing gender resource centers at the cluster level, spanning multiple villages to effectively address and combat instances of violence.

