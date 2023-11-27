Shillong: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Shillong has taken suo motu cognizance pertaining to the non-payment of salaries for 6 contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills District, following media coverage of the issue.

According to the media report, at least six contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills have allegedly not received their salaries for over two years with one employee tragically passing away with dues of over 20 months still to be paid to him.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Meghalaya, instructing an inquiry into the entire matter and requesting the submission of a detailed report to the Commission within 15 days. This information was conveyed by the Secretary of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission.

According to a source from the department, some of the employees have pending dues stretching over 36 months. As per documents available, the employees have been identified as Miltder G Momin, Sebastian T Sangma, Babit M Sangma, Anurag S Sangma, Why Ch Marak, and Chesrang Ch Sangma.

While the first four were employed contractually in the year 2018, Why joined the department in 2019 and Chesrang in 2022. They were to be paid a fixed remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month.

As per the statement of paid wages, only 23 months salaries were paid to the first five while Chesrang receive no payment. Their dues, as per the statement showed Rs 3,42,000 due for Miltder, Rs 3,36,840 due for Miltder, Rs 3,06,000 for Babit, Rs 2,34,000 due to Anurag, Rs 1,80,000 due to the deceased and Rs 99,000 due to Chesrang.

