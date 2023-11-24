Meghalaya transport employees in Garo Hills unpaid for over 2 years

Tura: At least six contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills (SGH), Meghalaya, have not received their salaries for over two years. One of the six employees died before receiving the wages owed to him for 20 months of work.
According to a source from the department, some of the employees have pending dues stretching over 36 months. As per documents available, the employees have been identified as Miltder G Momin, Sebastian T Sangma, Babit M Sangma, Anurag S Sangma, Why Ch Marak, and Chesrang Ch Sangma.
While the first four were employed contractually in the year 2018, Why joined the department in 2019 and Chesrang in 2022. They were to be paid a fixed remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month.
As per the statement of paid wages, only 23 months salaries were paid to the first five while Chesrang receive no payment. Their dues, as per the statement showed Rs 3,42,000 due for Miltder, Rs 3,36,840 due for Miltder, Rs 3,06,000 for Babit, Rs 2,34,000 due to Anurag, Rs 1,80,000 due to the deceased and Rs 99,000 due to Chesrang.
“There have been regular reports sent by the DTO office of SGH to the transport department over the pending salaries. We work as helpers and run our family with our earnings but have continued to be denied what is rightfully our due for more than 2 years now. How do we survive without food on our table,” one of the aggrieved employees said on condition of anonymity.
The employee stated that they want the government to understand their plight and release their pending due without any further delay.
“There is the holiday season ahead as well as our families and children to take care of, including their studies. The department and government should understand what we are feeling right now and release our dues without any further delay,” the employee added.
