Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) Meghalaya state president Prestone Tynsong on Friday announced the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
The party has chosen MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh for the Shillong Parliamentary seat and Agatha K Sangma for the Tura Parliamentary seat.
Meghalaya currently has two MPs in the Lok Sabha; one representing Garo Hills through the Tura seat and one for Khasi-Jaintia Hills through the Shillong seat. The current MPs are Agatha K Sangma (NPP) and Vincent H Pala (INC).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Airlines seek govt help as NE domestic fares exceed international
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Over 400 Myanmarese seek refuge in Manipur
- Naga leaders aligning with MNF to present Manipur’s reality to Centre: Mizoram CM
- Meghalaya: NPP selects women candidates for upcoming LS elections
- Nagaland all set for Hornbill Festival 2023; Food & Music fest begins
- NF Railway extends periodicity of two special trains
- Manipur to witness a Bollywood wedding? Here’s what we know