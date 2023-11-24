Meghalaya: NPP selects women candidates for upcoming LS elections

Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) Meghalaya state president Prestone Tynsong on Friday announced the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The party has chosen MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh for the Shillong Parliamentary seat and Agatha K Sangma for the Tura Parliamentary seat.

Meghalaya currently has two MPs in the Lok Sabha; one representing Garo Hills through the Tura seat and one for Khasi-Jaintia Hills through the Shillong seat. The current MPs are Agatha K Sangma (NPP) and Vincent H Pala (INC).

