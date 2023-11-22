Meghalaya: Tura MDC urges education minister to release scholarship funds

Tura: BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak on Tuesday raised concerns about delayed scholarship disbursement in a letter to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma. Bernard Marak emphasised the impact on students’ ability to pay tuition fees and fulfill exam-related requirements.
Marak emphasised the gravity of the situation, particularly for economically disadvantaged students who were relying on scholarship funds to fulfill their academic obligations.
The issue came to the MDC’s attention after students approached him seeking assistance. In his letter, Bernard Marak urged the education minister to intervene and resolve the issue, emphasising that the delay was causing distress for students who were currently under immense pressure to cover tuition fees and other educational expenses.
Marak specifically mentioned the Umbrella Scholarship, a financial aid initiative aimed at covering tuition fees, books, and other educational costs through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Expressing the urgency of the situation, Bernard called for the swift release of scholarships.
Additionally, he requested the Education Minister to engage with the authorities at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to address the challenges faced by students. He proposed extending exam form submission deadlines due to students’ financial constraints.
