Khasi Students Union remembers those killed in Mukroh firing

Shillong: On the anniversary of the tragic incident that unfolded in Mukroh village a year ago, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) took to the streets of Shillong to commemorate the lives lost in the police firing. Five innocent individuals from Meghalaya lost their lives on November 22, 2022, in a police firing incident at Mukroh village in the West Jaiñtia Hills District.
The KSU displayed banners and flexes across strategic locations in the city, notably near the main Secretariat Building, Mot Kiang Nangbah near Civil Hospital in Shillong, Khyndai Lad, Motphran, locations in Laitumkhrah Square, and in the Golflink areas. The banners conveyed poignant messages such as “Mukroh is an integral part of Meghalaya!!! Assam, cease your intrusions!!!” and another stating, “Shi Snem kynthih la dap hadien ka jing shah pyniap dusmon ki para khasi ha Mukroh. Ka Sngi kaba dum iaka Jaitbynriew.”
The tragic incident on November 22, 2022, resulted in the loss of six lives and left two individuals severely injured in the police firing at Mukroh village in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
The incident occurred when Assam Forest Protection Force personnel opened fire on individuals suspected of timber smuggling from Meghalaya in Mukroh, a village situated along the disputed inter-state boundary claimed by both Assam and Meghalaya.
In October, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya jointly announced their decision to conclude the judicial commissions investigating the Mukroh killings and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The move aims to ensure impartiality in the investigation and address concerns surrounding the tragic incident. The decision to involve the CBI comes after months of tension and disputes over the handling of the case.
Also Read | Assam and Meghalaya governments seek CBI probe into Mukroh killings
