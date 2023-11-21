Meghalaya: Indo-US joint special forces exercise commences at Umroi

Shillong: The 14th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise, “Vajra Prahar 2023,” kicked off today at the Joint Training Node in Umroi. Representing the US contingent are personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of the US Special Forces, while the Indian Army contingent is led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

Exercise Vajra Prahar is a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forces, with the primary objective of exchanging best practices and experiences in joint mission planning and operational tactics.

Having debuted in 2010 in India, this joint exercise has continued to evolve, with the 13th edition taking place at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS) in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh. The ongoing 14th edition is now underway at Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, spanning from November 21 to December 11, 2023.

Over the next three weeks, both contingents will engage in joint planning and rehearsal of a diverse range of operations, including Special Operations, Counter-Terrorist Operations, and Airborne operations.

These exercises will be conducted in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios within mountainous terrain. Noteworthy components of the exercise include ‘Combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances,’ ‘Waterborne insertion of troops,’ ‘Precision engagement of targets at long ranges,’ ‘Combat air controlling of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft,’ in addition to ‘Airborne insertion and sustenance of troops.’

