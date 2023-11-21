Guwahati: At the scenic Shillong Golf Course, top corporate executives tried their shots during the 14th Season of Learning organised by IIM Shillong, which concluded on Monday.
The 18-hole Shillong Golf Course is one of the oldest and biggest golf courses in the world and was introduced by British officers in the 19th century. Owing to its lush green meadows and incredible views, the United States Golf Association and Museum have titled the golf course as ‘The Glen Eagle of the East’.
The theme of the conclave was ‘Evolving Horizons of the Global South: Navigating the Confluence of Technology, Talent, and Transformation in the Indian Context’. The theme set the platform with India leading the charge and the role of enterprises in contributing to this new international order.
Learning on the Green Turf, a one-of-a-kind event that IIM Shillong pioneered 13 years ago, brought together the corporate realm and professional athletes to network, share ideas, and engage in strategic discussions on the green.
Learning on the Greens provides an opportunity for the institute’s students to hone their leadership skills by engaging firsthand with the most accomplished industry leaders while also contributing to the region by bringing such corporate executives to experience the abundant nature and potential of Northeast India.
Thirty industry leaders/corporate executives from all over India, diplomats of the Northeast, officials of the armed forces, and an exchange of dialogue and ideas between all of them shared with the fraternity of IIM Shillong through one-on-one dialogues, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and imbibing the culture of Shillong through immersive visits.
On November 17, the annual leadership summit was inaugurated by Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), who engaged with students virtually, delivering a compelling keynote address. He emphasised India as a promising market poised for substantial growth in today’s evolving economy. He also elaborated on how India’s hosting of the G20 has firmly positioned it within the landscape of revamped global progress.
Prof. DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong highlighted the objective of the conclave to engage, invent, and create an influence on the community that distinguishes IIM Shillong students from other contingents in the country.
Atul Kulkarni, Member BoG, IIM Shillong said, “The Northeast is the gateway to the Southeast countries, and academic institutions are the right place for ‘churning,’ experimenting, and interacting with various leaders and leading experts in their fields.”
He further added that the vision of IIM Shillong is deeply rooted in Indian ethos, with a global vision synonymous with the Business Leadership Theme and how the institute can act as an ideal platform to offshoot a more human-centric economy with a focus on society-centric development and how to integrate the students of tomorrow into society.
The 14th Season of Learning on the Green Turf witnessed participation from ten distinguished individuals who tried their shots in the scenic Shillong Golf Course. The corporate golfers include Harpreet Duggal, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Vivtera; Dr. Hrishikesh Damle, Managing Director & CEO of Atrimed Pharmaceuticals; Krathish Bopanna, Founder Director of SalCorp Health Technologies Limited; Manpreet Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Elite Group; Pratik Potnis, CEO & CTO of BrainCellls; Rakesh Rajora, SVP-Transformation at Intelligent Automation Wells Fargo; Sachin Khanna, Director at SHIKRILDS; Shalini Sankar, National Head at Laqshya Media Group; Sriman Naarayan S, Partner-Technology Consulting at E&Y; and Vignesh Hebbar, Founder and CEO of iLeap.
The finance panel featured industry luminaries delving into a crucial discussion on ‘Advancing Financial Inclusion Through Technology: Opportunities and Challenges.’ This session explored the potential of technology in enhancing financial inclusion and how India has the first-mover advantage.
The session on Systems and Analytics highlighted the importance of adopting a problem-first approach, ethical considerations in AI applications, and the integration of AI with Quantum technology.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The operations panel discussion outlined three key aspects: the use of dashboards for efficient information flow, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for automation, and the incorporation of robotics.
The marketing panel’s focus was on ‘Crafting Connections: Weaving Stories in Marketing Mastery’. The conversation emphasised how narratives redefine brand identities and shape consumer perceptions.
The Consulting X HR Panel ignited a compelling dialogue on “Synergy for the future: Unleashing the Global South’s Potential in the Tech-Driven Economy.” The panel conversation outlined the immense potential and challenges inherent in leveraging technology for the Global South’s growth, emphasising the need for balanced, inclusive, and personalised approaches in embracing the tech-driven future.
Also Read | Baby elephant dies, body recovered along Assam-Meghalaya border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Athletes, corporate execs join IIM’s networking event in Shillong
- Assam: Rising Sun Water Festival culminates at Deepor Beel
- Drugs seized along Nagaland-Manipur border; 1 held
- Kuki body says death of 2 innocent Kuki-Zo must serve as a ‘wake-up call to the GoI’
- Assam woman in India Book of Records for painting 30 flags on flattened rice
- Baby elephant dies, body recovered along Assam-Meghalaya border