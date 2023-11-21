Guwahati: At the scenic Shillong Golf Course, top corporate executives tried their shots during the 14th Season of Learning organised by IIM Shillong, which concluded on Monday.

The 18-hole Shillong Golf Course is one of the oldest and biggest golf courses in the world and was introduced by British officers in the 19th century. Owing to its lush green meadows and incredible views, the United States Golf Association and Museum have titled the golf course as ‘The Glen Eagle of the East’.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The theme of the conclave was ‘Evolving Horizons of the Global South: Navigating the Confluence of Technology, Talent, and Transformation in the Indian Context’. The theme set the platform with India leading the charge and the role of enterprises in contributing to this new international order.

Learning on the Green Turf, a one-of-a-kind event that IIM Shillong pioneered 13 years ago, brought together the corporate realm and professional athletes to network, share ideas, and engage in strategic discussions on the green.

Learning on the Greens provides an opportunity for the institute’s students to hone their leadership skills by engaging firsthand with the most accomplished industry leaders while also contributing to the region by bringing such corporate executives to experience the abundant nature and potential of Northeast India.

Thirty industry leaders/corporate executives from all over India, diplomats of the Northeast, officials of the armed forces, and an exchange of dialogue and ideas between all of them shared with the fraternity of IIM Shillong through one-on-one dialogues, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and imbibing the culture of Shillong through immersive visits.

On November 17, the annual leadership summit was inaugurated by Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), who engaged with students virtually, delivering a compelling keynote address. He emphasised India as a promising market poised for substantial growth in today’s evolving economy. He also elaborated on how India’s hosting of the G20 has firmly positioned it within the landscape of revamped global progress.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Prof. DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong highlighted the objective of the conclave to engage, invent, and create an influence on the community that distinguishes IIM Shillong students from other contingents in the country.

Atul Kulkarni, Member BoG, IIM Shillong said, “The Northeast is the gateway to the Southeast countries, and academic institutions are the right place for ‘churning,’ experimenting, and interacting with various leaders and leading experts in their fields.”

He further added that the vision of IIM Shillong is deeply rooted in Indian ethos, with a global vision synonymous with the Business Leadership Theme and how the institute can act as an ideal platform to offshoot a more human-centric economy with a focus on society-centric development and how to integrate the students of tomorrow into society.

The 14th Season of Learning on the Green Turf witnessed participation from ten distinguished individuals who tried their shots in the scenic Shillong Golf Course. The corporate golfers include Harpreet Duggal, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Vivtera; Dr. Hrishikesh Damle, Managing Director & CEO of Atrimed Pharmaceuticals; Krathish Bopanna, Founder Director of SalCorp Health Technologies Limited; Manpreet Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Elite Group; Pratik Potnis, CEO & CTO of BrainCellls; Rakesh Rajora, SVP-Transformation at Intelligent Automation Wells Fargo; Sachin Khanna, Director at SHIKRILDS; Shalini Sankar, National Head at Laqshya Media Group; Sriman Naarayan S, Partner-Technology Consulting at E&Y; and Vignesh Hebbar, Founder and CEO of iLeap.

The finance panel featured industry luminaries delving into a crucial discussion on ‘Advancing Financial Inclusion Through Technology: Opportunities and Challenges.’ This session explored the potential of technology in enhancing financial inclusion and how India has the first-mover advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The session on Systems and Analytics highlighted the importance of adopting a problem-first approach, ethical considerations in AI applications, and the integration of AI with Quantum technology.

The operations panel discussion outlined three key aspects: the use of dashboards for efficient information flow, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for automation, and the incorporation of robotics.

The marketing panel’s focus was on ‘Crafting Connections: Weaving Stories in Marketing Mastery’. The conversation emphasised how narratives redefine brand identities and shape consumer perceptions.

The Consulting X HR Panel ignited a compelling dialogue on “Synergy for the future: Unleashing the Global South’s Potential in the Tech-Driven Economy.” The panel conversation outlined the immense potential and challenges inherent in leveraging technology for the Global South’s growth, emphasising the need for balanced, inclusive, and personalised approaches in embracing the tech-driven future.

Also Read | Baby elephant dies, body recovered along Assam-Meghalaya border

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









