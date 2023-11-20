Meghalaya minister says Cherry Blossom Festival 'most successful'

Shillong: Despite the hurdles faced in hosting the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival this year, the final day concluded with a captivating display of music, cultural vibrancy, and the resplendent beauty of nature, leaving attendees in awe.

As the sun set on the final day, the RBDSA Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong, Ri-Bhoi district, was bathed in the glow of a successful and unforgettable festival. The final day of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival marked the presence of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The two-day musical extravaganza, featuring international artists like Ne-Yo for the first time in India, created a unique atmosphere.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who graced the festival on its final day, shared his reflections, “This edition of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has been the most successful in terms of footfall of tourists as well as the lineup of artists. Around 70% of the total festival-goers are visiting Meghalaya to witness our exciting lineup. The music has been eclectic, ranging from traditional Khasi Melodies to Bollywood, grunge, and reggae, amidst many more. It has been heartening to witness the convergence of music, nature, and culture in such a beautiful way.”

The festival also supported local entrepreneurs and provided a platform for both local and global artists. Music band Sanam thanked Shillong for its exceptional Cherry Blossom Festival, calling it an honour to be part of. Local talents showcased the rich musical culture of Meghalaya and the Northeast at the festival’s grand finale.

The festival’s grand finale featured a stellar lineup of international, national, and local artists, creating an atmosphere of musical enchantment. The lineup included Boyzone Vocalist Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Sanam, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, DJ Me ban, Lamphrang, and Toshan.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh expressed gratitude to artists, sponsors, and the community for the success of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023. The visit of the Japanese ambassador sparked interest in an exchange programme related to cherry blossoms.

