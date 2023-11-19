Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra gains traction in Meghalaya

Shillong: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) is gaining momentum in Meghalaya, with villagers from various blocks enthusiastically engaging with Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans.
These vans are travelling to the interior villages, spreading awareness about the advantageous schemes offered by the centre.
At the event, beneficiaries thronged the IEC Vans and interacted with representatives from various central government departments, banks, and oil companies, seeking information on bank loans and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
In East Khasi Hills District, the IEC vans covered two villages each in Pynursla, Mawpat and Sohiong blocks. Efforts were taken to provide services of the several government schemes as well as raise awareness on the benefits of such schemes to the beneficiaries with the help of NABARD(National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), Krishi Vikash Kendra, Gas Company, National Fertilizers Company Limited and other government agencies.
Similar programmes were also carried out at Umlangshor & Mukhla Nongrim Gram Panchayats under Thadlaskein Block of West Jaintia Hills district. Several beneficiaries gathered at VBSY site where the representatives of various government departments briefed them about the beneficial schemes of the centre.
These IEC campaign vans showcased a comprehensive overview of flagship schemes and programmes spanning nine years, drawing numerous beneficiaries who shared their perspectives on the government’s initiatives. Calendar 2024, pamphlets and booklets containing information about various development and welfare schemes for the people were also distributed on the spot.
The Yatra, which started on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (November 15, 2023), aims to deliver essential services to all eligible beneficiaries, ranging from sanitation facilities, financial services, electricity connections, housing for the underprivileged, food security, nutrition, healthcare, clean drinking water, to quality education. The focus is to create awareness and ensure the last-mile delivery of benefits.
