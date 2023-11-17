Meghalaya to implement modified NCERT textbooks from next year

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday made a decision to implement the use of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classes 1 to 10, incorporating essential modifications.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that this would be implemented by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), and the process will start in the coming academic year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Regarding certain schools that use the local language or vernacular language from class one to five, the adaptation or necessary changes in the language will be carried out. Once the translation and language adaptation are completed, the overall adaptation will take place.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of this decision, stating their concern for the overall education system. After thorough research and consultations with different stakeholders at various levels in the education system, they concluded that most textbooks used in MBoSE, particularly three standardised subjects – Science, English, and Mathematics, do not meet national standards. To enhance the overall quality of the textbooks, the Cabinet felt the need to adopt NCERT textbooks.

Another concern raised by the education department was that the learning outcomes at the elementary stage, with the current textbooks being used, are not in conformity with those particular aspects.

“We have made this decision to align ourselves with the learning outcomes at the national level. Changing these textbooks will also lead to a reduction in the number of textbooks used at different classes,” said Sangma.

The chief minister provided an example that, currently, under MBoSE for class one, two, and three, there are 11 recommended textbooks. However, in NCERT, there are only four textbooks. Hence, the number of textbooks will significantly decrease.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“There will be an increase and improvement in the quality of the content imparted to the students. It will conform to a large number of requirements at the national level, including the learning outcomes, and hence this process is being implemented,” added Sangma.

The Cabinet also emphasised that the necessary adaptation to local contents, based on culture, history, and uniqueness, will not be diluted.

The Cabinet has decided to establish a permanent Meghalaya Education Recruitment Board to fill 187 vacancies in higher and technical education within the next three to six months.

This recruitment board will oversee all education-related recruitment matters.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Health minister urges dialogue as health activists’ protests continue

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









