Meghalaya to implement modified NCERT textbooks from next year

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday made a decision to implement the use of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classes 1 to 10, incorporating essential modifications.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that this would be implemented by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), and the process will start in the coming academic year.
Regarding certain schools that use the local language or vernacular language from class one to five, the adaptation or necessary changes in the language will be carried out. Once the translation and language adaptation are completed, the overall adaptation will take place.
The chief minister emphasised the importance of this decision, stating their concern for the overall education system. After thorough research and consultations with different stakeholders at various levels in the education system, they concluded that most textbooks used in MBoSE, particularly three standardised subjects – Science, English, and Mathematics, do not meet national standards. To enhance the overall quality of the textbooks, the Cabinet felt the need to adopt NCERT textbooks.
Another concern raised by the education department was that the learning outcomes at the elementary stage, with the current textbooks being used, are not in conformity with those particular aspects.
“We have made this decision to align ourselves with the learning outcomes at the national level. Changing these textbooks will also lead to a reduction in the number of textbooks used at different classes,” said Sangma.
The chief minister provided an example that, currently, under MBoSE for class one, two, and three, there are 11 recommended textbooks. However, in NCERT, there are only four textbooks. Hence, the number of textbooks will significantly decrease.
“There will be an increase and improvement in the quality of the content imparted to the students. It will conform to a large number of requirements at the national level, including the learning outcomes, and hence this process is being implemented,” added Sangma.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Cabinet also emphasised that the necessary adaptation to local contents, based on culture, history, and uniqueness, will not be diluted.
The Cabinet has decided to establish a permanent Meghalaya Education Recruitment Board to fill 187 vacancies in higher and technical education within the next three to six months.
This recruitment board will oversee all education-related recruitment matters.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Health minister urges dialogue as health activists’ protests continue
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Fighting back as misinformation ramps up
- Meghalaya to implement modified NCERT textbooks from next year
- Mizoram students go on hunger strike against delayed scholarship
- Meghalaya: Seminar on ‘Look East Policy’ held in Tura
- Mizoram: ECI stands firm on Dec 3 vote counting date despite repeated appeals
- What is the rule of proportionality, and is it being observed in the Israeli siege of Gaza?