Meghalaya: Seminar on ‘Look East Policy’ held in Tura

Tura: A seminar on the theme ‘Look East Policy’ was held on Thursday at Don Bosco College in Tura. The seminar, organised by the Department of History, aimed to shed light on the implications of the ‘Look East Policy’ initiated by the Indian government in the early 1990s and its potential extension towards a ‘Look South Policy.’

During the seminar, Rajya Sabha Member Dr. W. R. Kharlukhi discussed the ‘Look East Policy’ and introduced the concept of a ‘Look South Policy,’ emphasising its potential benefits for trade between Meghalaya and Bangladesh. Dr. Charles Reuben Lyngdoh, Head of the Political Science PG Section at Synod College, Shillong, provided another insightful perspective on the impact of these policies on the socio-economic landscape of the Garo Hills region.

Lyngdoh, specifically addressing the potential of Garo Hills, underscored the economic opportunities within the region. He stressed that with the right opportunities and determination, the economic well-being of the people in Garo Hills could experience substantial growth. Dr. Lyngdoh supported his assertion by citing examples, such as the successful sale of Garo Hills pineapples in Dubai, as clear indicators of untapped economic potential that could result in job creation.

The ‘Look East Policy,’ designed to strengthen economic and strategic ties with East and Southeast Asian countries, has played a pivotal role in promoting economic integration, infrastructure development, strategic partnerships, and cultural exchanges. The primary focus has been on improving connectivity through the development of roads and ports to facilitate smoother trade and enhance people-to-people interactions.

The seminar also featured contributions from Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal of Don Bosco College, Dr. Barbara S. Sangma, IQAC Coordinator, and Dr. Sangra A. Sangma, Head of the History Department at Don Bosco College, Tura. The session concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session where students raised pertinent questions, seeking clarification on the intricacies of the ‘Look East Policy’ and its implications.

