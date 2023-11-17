Meghalaya: Mobile health clinic launched for Tura's Army veterans

Shillong: The Indian Army’s HQ 101 Area organised a groundbreaking event at Rhino Training Centre, Shillong, marking the launch of a mobile Ex Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic for Tura.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the mobile polyclinic is a way of demonstrating gratitude to the servicemen for their contribution and sacrifice to protect the country. “Although this is a small gesture it conveys a strong message – the society and the government are there to support our servicemen,” he said.
CM Sangma said Meghalaya, particularly Shillong, has long experienced the presence of armed forces, adding that despite recent challenges, there has been growing collaboration between civil society and the military in the region. “This is a very healthy sign and as we work together we will be able to build a good environment for all,” he said.
The chief minister also announced Rs 5 lakh from CMSDF towards the ECHS.
Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Office Commanding 101 Area, said that the move will boost veteran healthcare for Meghalaya especially for five districts of Garo Hills.
Senior dignitaries from Air Force, Police, Department of Health and Family welfare were also present on the occasion.
This initiative enables primary treatment, cashless referrals, medicine supply, and emergency referrals. Launched on April 1, 2003, the ECHS scheme, funded by the Government of India, provides ex-servicemen pensioners and their dependents with free, unlimited treatment in service hospitals and specified civil/private hospitals.
