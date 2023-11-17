Day 1 of Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival cancelled? Here's what we know

The Cherry Blossom Festival’s Instagram handle on Friday evening announced the cancellation of Day 1, citing adverse weather conditions that pose a potential risk to attendees and collaborators.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued thunderstorm and very heavy rainfall alerts for the northeast region, leading to the organisers cancelling the first day of the highly anticipated event.

To make up for the cancellation, day 1 ticket holders will receive free access to either day 2 or 3, according to a post from the organisers. Season pass holders will also be refunded the amount equivalent to today’s show on their RFID cards.

The Cherry Blossom Festival venue on Friday

Reacting to the sudden cancellation of day 1 and the promise of compensation, festival attendees wondered if they would be refunded if they are not available to attend day 2 and day 3. Others said, “we’re just outside the venue” and “this is not acceptable or ethical”.

The organisers apologised for any inconvenience caused and encourage attendees to stay tuned for further updates.

