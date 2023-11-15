Guwahati: Senebi Syngkli from Lumdieng Village, Umden in Ri Bhoi district, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of arm wrestling. Senebi is gearing up to represent India at the prestigious Asian Arm-Wrestling Cup scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from November 17 to 25, 2023.
Senebi’s journey to international competition is marked by recent success at the 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir, where she clinched two gold medals and two silver medals, solidifying her position as a rising star in the sport.
Recognizing Senebi’s potential, the Meghalaya People’s Social Organization (MPSO) stepped forward to provide financial assistance to the determined arm wrestler. M. Wanniang, President of MPSO, and John Syngkli, Senebi’s brother, conveyed their blessings to Senebi and seized the opportunity to appeal to the government for robust support for such talented youths on the international stage.
They acknowledged that families like Senebi’s may encounter challenges in meeting all the necessary requirements for international competitions.
