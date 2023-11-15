Meghalaya reviews plans for Cherry Blossom Festival

Shillong: The Meghalaya tourism department and the police department on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the cherry blossom festival to be held on Friday.

The state is expecting to host over one lakh visitors for the upcoming three-day festival which will be held at Bhoirymbong.

Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya along with SP of Ri Bhoi Giri Prasad informed that the state is fully prepared to host the festival. Detailed plans for entry and exit from the festival venue is also in place.

“It will be very smooth, and we have identified parking places and for coordination too, we have a medical camp also in place, so we are fully prepared for hosting a successful Cherry Blossom Festival,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

He further added that traffic arrangements are made with detailed deployment of forces, including volunteers to be placed within specified parking spaces to prevent disruption of traffic on the National Highway.

With regard to the opposition that the festival is held on a Sunday, Ri Bhoi SP, Giri Prasad said there is no opposition because the village heads and the Tourism department had a sitting where the timings have been changed to avoid disruption of church services.

Asked if they have sufficient manpower, the SP was affirmative that they have sufficient manpower and that peak hours of the festival will be during the night.

Also Read | Meghalaya expects 30,000 visitors per day during ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival’

