Meghalaya: AHAM seeks better facilities at Veterinary Village Centre

Tura: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills brought attention to the lack of basic amenities at the Veterinary Department’s Key-Village Centre, ICDP, at Aniaga village under Bolsonggre on Tuesday. The organisation is urging the prompt provision of improved facilities at the centre.
The issue was raised following a visit to the centre by members of the organisation on Tuesday.
“We have observed the ground reality and, for further information, we have discussed it with the village headmen. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing shortage of water supply and electricity in Bolsonggre veterinary quarter. This shortage not only hampers the daily functioning of the veterinary staff but also affects the well-being of the animals under their care,” the organisation said.
According to the organisation, the lack of proper water supply and electricity would make it challenging for veterinarians to provide necessary care and treatment to the animals. It also creates a difficult working environment for the staff, impacting their ability to effectively carry out their duties, it added.
Pointing out that providing a suitable and comfortable living and working environment for the veterinary staff is crucial in ensuring the health and welfare of the animals in their care, the group urged authorities to take immediate action to address the shortage of water supply and electricity at the staff quarters.
“We call for urgent measures to be taken to ensure that Bolsonggre veterinary quarters have access to a consistent and reliable supply of water and electricity. It is essential for the proper functioning of veterinary services and the well-being of the animals they serve. More than 200+ villagers depend on the Bolsonggre AH & veterinary department,” added group President, Kollingwath D Sangma.
