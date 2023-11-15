Interview to recruitment in a day: How Garo Hills' best school botched teacher hiring 

Phulbari: When you think of education, does Garo Hills come to mind? Unlikely.

Despite producing the state’s tallest leaders who have ruled Meghalaya for years, the region’s education levels are best illustrated by the fact that one school, the Jawaharlal Nehru HS School in Phulbari in West Garo Hills, stands head and shoulders above other schools. This is, after all, a region where schools have been abandoned for decades......