Meghalaya: The Hills Festival to be held on December 1-2

Shillong: The Hills Festival, a celebration of Meghalaya’s culture, music, and food, returns for its fourth edition on December 1 and 2.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the serene Umiam Lake in Umbir village, the homegrown music festival, organised by the visionary team at HYPE – Helping Young People Entertainment, in association with Meghalaya Tourism, is a true embodiment of the ‘Spirit of Meghalaya.’

Top Highlights of this year’s edition includes an eclectic lineup of artists, blending modern beats with traditional tunes from Meghalaya and beyond. The festival boasts an array of genres, featuring Nikhil D’Souza – Eclectic acoustic guitar-based pop, Blot! – Mixed media electronica, Anoushka Maskey – Indie Folk, Dream-pop, Tsumyoki – Hip Hop.

Details of the event are available on the festival’s social media handles.

Forage Aisle featuring Jaintia Cuisine is another highlight of the festival which explores the heart of Jaiñtia cuisine. The Forage Aisle will be hosting culinary experts from Jaiñtia Hills, that will delve into different ingredients indigenous to the place. The Hills Festival invites people on a gastronomic odyssey to experience the untamed flavors of Meghalaya’s wild edibles.

Pig-Out Affair, an exciting contest showcasing the finest pork delicacies prepared by local culinary maestros, will be another major highlight of the event.

Nestled amidst the tranquil Umiam Lake in Umbir village, The Hills Festival will offer an enchanting escape from the city’s hustle and bustle where visitors can immerse in the magic of Meghalayan winter and rejuvenate in the stunning natural setting.

The music event will also engage Meghalaya’s talented musicians, artists, craftsmen, and culinary experts to display their skills, sell their products, and conduct interactive workshops. It’s a cultural exchange that transcends boundaries.

Recognising the importance of bonding, the festival aims to offer a vibrant flea market with games and activities for everyone to enjoy.

After a successful campsite last year, this edition will offer comfortable camping tents for a truly immersive experience with soul-stirring music, followed by star-gazing, and exploration of the beauty of Umbir through cycling tracks and nature trails.

The Hills Festival 2023 promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Meghalaya’s culture, music, and culinary delights. The complete schedule of the two-day festival will be announced on the festival’s official social media pages.

Tickets priced at Rs 1,799 for two days are available on skillboxes.com and at the official website of The Hills Festival. Outlets for General Passes will be announced soon.

