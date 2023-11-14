Meghalaya: Home minister urges citizens to report drug abuse, assures anonymity

Shillong: Following a recent viral video showing two women selling drugs at Them Ïew Mawlong in Shillong, Meghalaya Home Minister Prestone Tynsong has urged citizens to come forward if they observe any suspicious activity. He also assured them that their identities will not be revealed.

On November 8, 2023, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (City), Vivek Syiem, confirmed that one of the women seen in the viral video, a 26-year-old, was apprehended by the East Khasi Hills Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) after conducting a raid in the slum area of Sweeper Lane.

SP Syiem mentioned that during the raid, they seized 92 vials containing heroin weighing 99.21 grams, 13 soap cases for packing heroin, and other items. “The drug supplier is the same one who appeared in the video at GS Road near Bimola Junction, which had gone viral and caused public consternation due to the open sale of drugs. The hunt is also on for other drug suppliers in the area,” the SP City stated.

Meanwhile, when the minister was asked about the incident and whether the system is weak, providing an opportunity for drug sales in broad daylight, Tynsong was unaware that the woman was selling drugs. However, he assured that the department and the police team are working tirelessly to end the supply of drugs in the state.

“It is not that we don’t have enough input or manpower; we do have. The only point is that, at least if the public has any suspicions, they should willingly come forward and inform us. We will not disclose their names; just come, inform us, and the police will be there,” said Tynsong.

