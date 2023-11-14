Meghalaya: Home minister urges citizens to report drug abuse, assures anonymity

Shillong: Following a recent viral video showing two women selling drugs at Them Ïew Mawlong in Shillong, Meghalaya Home Minister Prestone Tynsong has urged citizens to come forward if they observe any suspicious activity. He also assured them that their identities will not be revealed.
On November 8, 2023, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (City), Vivek Syiem, confirmed that one of the women seen in the viral video, a 26-year-old, was apprehended by the East Khasi Hills Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) after conducting a raid in the slum area of Sweeper Lane.
SP Syiem mentioned that during the raid, they seized 92 vials containing heroin weighing 99.21 grams, 13 soap cases for packing heroin, and other items. “The drug supplier is the same one who appeared in the video at GS Road near Bimola Junction, which had gone viral and caused public consternation due to the open sale of drugs. The hunt is also on for other drug suppliers in the area,” the SP City stated.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, when the minister was asked about the incident and whether the system is weak, providing an opportunity for drug sales in broad daylight, Tynsong was unaware that the woman was selling drugs. However, he assured that the department and the police team are working tirelessly to end the supply of drugs in the state.
“It is not that we don’t have enough input or manpower; we do have. The only point is that, at least if the public has any suspicions, they should willingly come forward and inform us. We will not disclose their names; just come, inform us, and the police will be there,” said Tynsong.
Also Read | Meghalaya: The Hills Festival to be held on December 1-2
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Home minister urges citizens to report drug abuse, assures anonymity
- Manipur: Tribal body to impose economic blockade along NH-2, NH-37
- Mizo Zirlai Pawl stages protest at Mizoram Scholarship Board office
- Meghalaya: The Hills Festival to be held on December 1-2
- Did Meghalaya Police fail to protect a domestic violence victim?
- Meghalaya expects 30,000 visitors per day during ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival’