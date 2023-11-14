Meghalaya: Garo students rally against poor roads in region

Tura: The delay in bringing a solution to the poor road infrastructure in the Karukol region of South Garo Hills has prompted a local unit of a students’ body to hold a public rally in the area on Monday.

Condemning the lack of any action by the authorities to improve the poor conditions of roads in the area, the local unit of the GSU led the public in a protest march. The union particularly lamented the condition of NH-62, which has been left without repair for almost a decade.

“The NH-62 is in poor condition and has been ignored without repairs for almost a decade. This particular road is crucial for the residents of the Karukol Region, as all the vehicles that carry commodities and other essential goods to South Garo Hills District take this route. However, the road has been neglected by the concerned department,” the union claimed.

In addition to NH-62, the union also pointed out that there are several PMGSY roads in the area that should have been completed but still continue to be ongoing projects.

The union warned that the day’s protest was not just the voice of the GSU but that of the people and urged the concerned authority to address the matter without fail. The union also warned that similar acts of protest would continue in the days to come if no changes are seen in the situation.

