Meghalaya expects 30,000 visitors per day during 'Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival'

Shillong: The ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023‘ will soon take place in Meghalaya, as the picturesque hill station turns into a canvas adorned with the hues of pink and white cherry blossoms.

Anticipated by national and international tourists, the event combines nature and art, featuring prominent figures from the music and entertainment industry. According to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, the festival is expected to attract 30,000 visitors daily, totaling 100,000 by the end, with 90% being tourists from outside the state, including domestic and international travellers.

The festival offers a diverse range of activities, from cosplay competitions and beauty pageants to choir contests, graffiti and art installations, karaoke contests, a Ferris wheel, and a thrilling zipline. The festival will be held at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music, and this year’s edition features an unforgettable medley of pop stars and DJs.

The artists performing on the first day of the festival, November 17, include Sanam, Hybrid Theory, SURL, Kenny Musik, 4th Element, The Band Phantasm, DBRYN, Gwyneth, Dalariti, CYCO, Aminio, Dr. Legend, Chevinia.

The artists set to thrill the crowd on the second day include American singer NE-YO, Meba Ofilia, Pink Panda, Snow White, Rahul Rajkhowa, Street Stories – Banjop, Empirical Tribe – Tenny, Zethan, Ricaa Stella, Banker Kharkongor.

The last day of the festival will witness the much-anticipated performance from former Boyzone vocalist Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, Meban, Lamphrang, Toshan.

Located along National Highway 40, the route to ease traffic during the Cherry Blossom Festival will be along the Guwahati Shillong Road, Mawiong-ISBT Bypass, and Mawdiangdiang Bypass.

