Meghalaya expects 30,000 visitors per day during 'Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival'

Shillong: The ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023‘ will soon take place in Meghalaya, as the picturesque hill station turns into a canvas adorned with the hues of pink and white cherry blossoms.
Anticipated by national and international tourists, the event combines nature and art, featuring prominent figures from the music and entertainment industry. According to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, the festival is expected to attract 30,000 visitors daily, totaling 100,000 by the end, with 90% being tourists from outside the state, including domestic and international travellers.
The festival offers a diverse range of activities, from cosplay competitions and beauty pageants to choir contests, graffiti and art installations, karaoke contests, a Ferris wheel, and a thrilling zipline. The festival will be held at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district.
The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music, and this year’s edition features an unforgettable medley of pop stars and DJs.
The artists performing on the first day of the festival, November 17, include Sanam, Hybrid Theory, SURL, Kenny Musik, 4th Element, The Band Phantasm, DBRYN, Gwyneth, Dalariti, CYCO, Aminio, Dr. Legend, Chevinia.
The artists set to thrill the crowd on the second day include American singer NE-YO, Meba Ofilia, Pink Panda, Snow White, Rahul Rajkhowa, Street Stories – Banjop, Empirical Tribe – Tenny, Zethan, Ricaa Stella, Banker Kharkongor.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The last day of the festival will witness the much-anticipated performance from former Boyzone vocalist Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, Meban, Lamphrang, Toshan.
Located along National Highway 40, the route to ease traffic during the Cherry Blossom Festival will be along the Guwahati Shillong Road, Mawiong-ISBT Bypass, and Mawdiangdiang Bypass.
Also Read | ‘Scam’: A testament to the power of compelling storytelling
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Did Meghalaya Police fail to protect a domestic violence victim?
- Meghalaya expects 30,000 visitors per day during ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival’
- Manipur: Centre bans 9 Meitei outfits for 5 years
- ‘The Color Purple’: A cinematic tapestry of women’s resilience, redemption
- World Meitei Council launches signature campaign against UN’s alleged biased portrayal
- Nagaland: Kohima lifts ban on pork, pig trading