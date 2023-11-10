Meghalaya: Wangala Festival kicks off in Tura

Tura: The three-day Wangala Festival at Jengjal, West Garo Hills, kicked off with the opening of the Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition. This annual event, also known as the ‘100 drums festival’, showcases locally crafted products, including handmade items from local artisans and a variety of regional delicacies prepared by entrepreneurs. The festival runs from November 9 to 11.
The Chief Executive Member (CEM), Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Tura Albinush R Marak inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition where the members of GHADC, Nikman Ch Marak, Deputy CEM, Nathwal S Marak, Executive Member, Civil Works, Heninson R Marak, Executive Member, Tourism, Joint Secretary Peter R Marak, Chairman, Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee (HDWFC), Ronald Rikman Ch Sangma, Secretary, HDWFC, Salgira A Sangma, District Officials, BSF Commandant, Members of Nokma Council, and other dignitaries attended the function.
Chief Executive Member Albinush R Marak expressed gratitude for the successful organisation of the festival, emphasising the importance of preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Garos. He called for the establishment of a museum at the permanent Wangala site in Chibragre to showcase and safeguard these traditions.
Despite the construction of a dam at Chibragre, forcing the festival’s relocation to Jengjal, Chairman Ronald Rikman Sangma highlighted the pride in celebrating the event annually. He expressed hope for the festival’s return to the permanent site at Wangala A’dam once the bridge construction completes.
The festival, a Thanksgiving ceremony to Misi Saljong, involves unique rituals that reflect the Garo identity. Various events, including Indigenous Games, Tug of War, and cultural performances, marked the first day, setting the stage for upcoming activities like the Folk song competition, Rugala ceremony, Chachat So∙a, and Rhythm of 100 Drums in the following days.
