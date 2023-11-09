Meghalaya: NPP denies tension over Shillong LS seat

Shillong: Amid reports suggesting that the National People’s Party (NPP) is under pressure to grant the party ticket for the Shillong seat to former Mawhati MLA, Dasakhiatbha Lamare, NPP spokesperson Marcuise Marak refrained from making any comments on Wednesday. He mentioned that he is not aware of this situation.
The minister said that he is only aware that a few individuals have shown interest in contesting the Lok Sabha elections, including HM Shangpliang.
He added that a decision has not been made as of yet, but the party will soon make a decision.
When asked if there are differences within the party, Marak said that the NPP is a political party with a combination of different leaders, so differences in opinion are natural, but their decision will be unanimous. “There is no such division within the party,” said Marak.
“It’s a healthy competition that shows everyone’s eagerness to contest and represent our state, but in the end, only one will be given the party ticket,” added the Cabinet Minister.
When asked if having too many candidates would be a disadvantage, considering that the MP Shillong seat has historically been held by Congress, Marak said that it would only be a disadvantage if they fail to come to a decision.
