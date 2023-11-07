Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma flags off NCC car rally

Guwahati: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, flagged off the North Eastern region car rally in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Monday as part of the special outreach program to celebrate 75 years of National Cadet Corps (NCC).

A total of 277 Schools, 151 Colleges, 44 Districts, spanning across 6 States, united in the spirit of NCC are taking part in the Car Rally. The rally will culminate on November 26 at Guwahati, Assam.

In his address, the Chief Minister lauded the contribution of NCC in nation building and appreciated the cultural program performed by the cadets. He encouraged the cadets to do well in their respective areas.

As per an official, the car rally aims for a sense of camaraderie, leadership, spirit of sportsmanship, spirit of adventure and imbibe the spirit of patriotism among the youth, inspiring them to uphold the values that NCC stands for.

