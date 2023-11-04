Shillong: India, Malaysia conclude joint military exercise

Shillong: In a display of strengthened bilateral ties, the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army successfully concluded their joint guerilla warfare military exercise, ‘Exercise Harimau Shakti 2023.’ This exercise, which took place in the hilly terrains of Meghalaya’s Umroi cantonment, aimed to enhance the operational capabilities of both armies in sub-conventional warfare environments.

Umroi was envisaged as a JTN keeping in mind the conducive weather conditions and terrain configuration offering an optimal training environment. It has been developed at par with training centres of leading armies of the world.

The training, conducted from October 23, covered a vast canvas of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) and emphasised tactical drills, utilising modern technologies like drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters. The exercise witnessed troops from Malaysia’s Fifth Royal Battalion and Indian personnel from the Rajput Regiment working together to improve military cooperation and readiness for multi-domain operations in sub-conventional scenarios.

As the program concludes on Sunday, a special arrangement has been made for media representatives to gain insights into the criticality of the training. This joint exercise marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen operational cooperation between the armed forces of India and Malaysia.

