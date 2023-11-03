Meghalaya digitises land records to curb disputes, drive progress

Shillong: To simplify the land records process, the Meghalaya government announced on Friday its decision to digitise land records. The government has entrusted the three Autonomous District Councils (Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council) as the implementing agency in their respective jurisdictions.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a meeting with the members of the three ADCs in the state regarding the digitisation of land records.

Tynsong mentioned that the Government of India, through the Department of Land Resources, is willing to fund this project, with the aim of encouraging each citizen to digitise their land records.

A Project Management Unit (PMU) will also be formed, which will be headed by the head of the Department of District Council Affairs (DCA), and its members will come from the Revenue department. Additionally, the respective Deputy Commissioners and all the district councils will be part of this PMU.

“We have decided that once this process is completed, all three ADCs will be required to implement land record digitisation throughout the state,” added Tynsong.

He further added that the benefits of this initiative include a reduction in land disputes, as the government faces significant challenges when acquiring land for road construction.

“We encounter major challenges when we release compensation to a particular landowner, as another group from the same clan may later claim that the land belongs to them. This process will transform Meghalaya,” stated Tynsong.

