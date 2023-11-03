Meghalaya: 5 arrested for minor's sexual assault in West Garo Hills

Tura: Five individuals were apprehended in the village of Chibinang for their roles in the abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl while she was returning home. The initial police report, filed by the victim’s father, identified one person as the perpetrator while the others aided in forcibly taking the girl.
The incident, as per the FIR, took place last evening, on November 1.
In the FIR filed on November 2, at Phulbari Police Station under West Garo Hills, the father of the victim named five persons, all of whom were arrested by WGH (West Garo Hills) police on November 2.
The accused in the case have been identified as Zakirul Islam, Rakif Hussain, Bhima Sanyasi, Laddu Islam, and Kaushik Gupta. They have all been arrested by the police and are currently in custody.
The FIR stated that at about 10 PM on November 1, when the girl and her friends were returning home from Chibinang, they were stopped by the five accused near the Chibinang Durga Mandir.
“Zakirul came on his bike and forcefully took her to a lonely place while the others beat up her friends. He took her to an isolated place in a paddy field and raped her. He later threatened to kill her if she disclosed anything or when she tried to cry out for help. After he raped her, she was able to escape by jumping out of the bike that she was being forced to travel on. She headed to her friend’s house in the dark after escaping and only told us the details today,” stated the FIR.
Sources stated that the accused in the case had weapons that they used to threaten the victim, a charge that the police are currently investigating.
Following the complaint, Phulbari police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused. They have now been forwarded to court.
“We are investigating the matter, and all the accused have been arrested. An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) level officer will be going there to investigate the case. We will take action against those responsible,” informed WGH SP, Abraham T Sangma.
Meanwhile, a conglomeration of NGOs from the Phulbari region has condemned the incident and sought the strictest action against the accused in the case.
“These kinds of acts are condemned to the greatest extent as they have no place in our society. Those responsible have to be given the strictest punishment possible so that no such acts are repeated,” informed the NGOs.
