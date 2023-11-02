455 school students participate in Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad

Shillong: The 2nd Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad 2023 was successfully conducted simultaneously at three centres: the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Shillong College, and Don Bosco College Tura.
The Chemistry Olympiad, organised by the Department of Chemistry at USTM, saw the participation of 455 students from various schools in Meghalaya.
Dr. Sarifuddin Gazi, the Head of the Department of Chemistry at USTM, emphasised that the primary objective of the yearly Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad (MCO) is to identify the most talented secondary and higher secondary school students in the state. He also mentioned that this event is a continuation of the 1st MCO held the previous year, with results to be announced soon, and the grand award ceremony and felicitation scheduled for the last week of November 2023.
This event brought together students from Classes VIII, IX, and XI, offering them a platform to evaluate and enhance their understanding of Chemistry. The competition featured participants from these classes who competed to assess and improve their skills and knowledge of Chemistry.
Notably, MCO-23 saw an increased participation of school children from Meghalaya, with a total of 455 candidates taking part in the competition. The competition was held at three different centres, with Shillong College in Shillong hosting 319 participants, Don Bosco College in Tura having 43 participants, and USTM accommodating 93 participants.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad serves as a flagship programme of USTM’s Chemistry department and aims to expand its reach to include participants from other northeastern states in the future, according to a press release.
Much like the Olympics in sports, the Chemistry Olympiads celebrate excellence in school-level science and chemistry, bringing together the brightest young minds in the state.
Also Read | Meghalaya: 2 people sentenced to 14 years RI for raping minor
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What is ‘fried rice syndrome’? A microbiologist explains
- ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ documents the tragic legacy of the Osage
- 455 school students participate in Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad
- Taliban: Why China wants them as a friend and not as a foe
- PM Modi inaugurates new rail line linking NE and Bangladesh
- Mizoram elections: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns for BJP in Lunglei