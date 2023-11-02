455 school students participate in Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad

Shillong: The 2nd Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad 2023 was successfully conducted simultaneously at three centres: the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Shillong College, and Don Bosco College Tura.

The Chemistry Olympiad, organised by the Department of Chemistry at USTM, saw the participation of 455 students from various schools in Meghalaya.

Dr. Sarifuddin Gazi, the Head of the Department of Chemistry at USTM, emphasised that the primary objective of the yearly Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad (MCO) is to identify the most talented secondary and higher secondary school students in the state. He also mentioned that this event is a continuation of the 1st MCO held the previous year, with results to be announced soon, and the grand award ceremony and felicitation scheduled for the last week of November 2023.

This event brought together students from Classes VIII, IX, and XI, offering them a platform to evaluate and enhance their understanding of Chemistry. The competition featured participants from these classes who competed to assess and improve their skills and knowledge of Chemistry.

Notably, MCO-23 saw an increased participation of school children from Meghalaya, with a total of 455 candidates taking part in the competition. The competition was held at three different centres, with Shillong College in Shillong hosting 319 participants, Don Bosco College in Tura having 43 participants, and USTM accommodating 93 participants.

The Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad serves as a flagship programme of USTM’s Chemistry department and aims to expand its reach to include participants from other northeastern states in the future, according to a press release.

Much like the Olympics in sports, the Chemistry Olympiads celebrate excellence in school-level science and chemistry, bringing together the brightest young minds in the state.

