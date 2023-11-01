Meghalaya rejigs IMFL categories to add Rs 50 crore to state exchequer

Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-classification of different brands of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) for better tax collection.
Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak informed that there will be five categories instead of six categories. This move, according to the minister, is done to add another Rs 50 crore to the state’s exchequer as state revenue.
The Government annually collects a tax of around Rs 350 crores per year from the sales of IMFL.
The cabinet also approved the amendment of Meghalaya Service Rules 2017 for the inclusion of MSC in Fishery Science and MSC in applied aqua culture in the list of exemption from attending the prescribed course of training along with BFSC which is a four-year course as required under rule 1 and 3.
Proposed list of holidays for 2024 was also approved.
The rule for the conduct of Departmental Examination, 2023, for Officers of the Indian Police Services (IPS) was also approved by the Cabinet. Previously, Departmental examinations for IPS officers was conducted by the UPSC for promotions which now will be conducted by the MPSC in the state.
The revised uniform guidelines for recruitment of Police Personnel in Meghalaya Police was also passed.
The rules are now streamlined for recruitment of all ranks of police including Sub Inspectors, Armed Branch Constables and Unarmed Branch Constables including Fireman & MPRO operators. The rules are related to the Central Recruitment Board which conducts recruitment for the Police Force.
In the past, the recruitment process would take a lot of time because of the various rules and through this, the rules are streamlined to ensure the recruitment process is completed efficiently, transparently and in the fastest possible time.
