Meghalaya: 2 people sentenced to 14 years RI for raping minor

Shillong: Special Judge (POCSO) of East Khasi Hills in Shillong, Swapna G Momin, sentenced two accused persons to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 14 years for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2018.

According to a press statement issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills District, Sylvester Nongtnger, the trial was completed in the court of the Special Judge (POCSO) in East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Swapna G Momin, MHJS. She found both the accused, Mortonjune Kharbani and Lumding Syiemlieh, guilty of the offenses and passed the judgment on October 27, 2023, sentencing both the accused persons to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for a period of 14 years and fined them Rs 50,000 each.

The SP mentioned that on December 3, 2018, an FIR was received at Mawngap PS, reporting that a 12-year-old girl, a student of class VII, had been raped by Mortonjune Kharbani (45-50 yrs). The victim was raped multiple times in her house in 2017 while she was alone at home.

Accordingly, a case was registered under Mawngap PS C/No. 56(12)2018, U/S 506 IPC, r/w sec 5(l)(m)(n)/6 POCSO Act, and was investigated by WPSI Larisha Kharjana.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim had also been sexually assaulted by another co-accused, Lumding Syiemlieh. Upon completing the investigation, the case was charged against both of the above-mentioned accused.

