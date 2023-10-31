Meghalaya: Woman, 34, found dead in lodge in Shillong

Shillong: Neeru Rai, a 34-year-old resident of Shillong, Meghalaya, was found dead in a room at Mahavir Lodge in Mawlonghat in Shillong.

According to officials, Neeru had been living in the lodge for the past month after eloping with one Sanjay Biswas.

Speaking to EastMojo, the lodge manager said, ‘I went around 12:30 pm to ask for food, but her husband said she was sleeping and to come back later. I went back at 2:30pm, and I saw she was still under the quilt, sound asleep, so I insisted Mr Sanjay to wake her up. We found her unconscious, and I immediately ran to call the police.’

When asked if he had ever heard of any disputes between the two, the official denied such incidents.

Police sources informed that both Neeru and Sanjay are residents of Shillong. The husband of the deceased was interrogated and later released.

The case is registered, and the body was handed over to the family for her final rites, the official said.

