Meghalaya: CM emphasises youth-oriented infrastructure development

Shillong: The New Shillong Township Development Agency handed over the land for the permanent campus of the National Law University Meghalaya and the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy on Monday. The land is located at Mawpdang, Mawkhanu, Shillong. The handing-over programme was held between Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Sanjib Banerjee, who also serves as the Chancellor of the National Law University, Meghalaya.

In his address, CM Sangma stated that the government is clear in its agenda for the state, emphasising the transition from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy, which is based largely on human capital. He noted the importance of investing in this human capital for the state’s future. He further highlighted that India is a young nation, and every youth must contribute positively to the nation’s growth. Providing the necessary platform for youth to become productive citizens is essential. The chief minister also discussed the government’s efforts to create infrastructure for higher and professional courses in the state.

The chief minister added that educational and professional institutions should not only function as academic institutions but also collaborate with the government to address challenges. He encouraged students to contribute to the government’s needs through research, analysis, and documentation while pursuing their education.

In his speech, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee expressed the university’s endeavour to create a conducive atmosphere for learning and discovery rather than relying solely on textbooks. He hoped for increased enrollment of local students in the university and called on everyone to support the institution’s growth, emphasising that the National Law University Meghalaya has the potential to be showcased to the rest of the world.

