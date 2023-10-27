Meghalaya electoral roll revision promises accuracy, transparency: CEO

Shillong: Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer B. D. R. Tiwari announced that draft rules will be published on October 27, 2023, and the period for filing claims and objections will run from October 27 to December 9, 2023.

During a press conference in Shillong on Thursday, CEO Tiwari said that as of October 3 this year, there were a total of 2,186,151 voters in the state.

“10,81,006 male voters and 11,00,142 female voters and three third-gender voters. The total service voters are 3,848,” mentioned Tiwari.

He added that, to date, 100% EPICs have been distributed, and the EP ratio as of January 5, 2023, is 645, and the gender ratio in Meghalaya’s electoral roll is 1022. “We have 3,482 polling stations. After rationalizing during pre-revision activities, 32 new polling stations have been proposed, and 2 polling stations have been merged. So the total number of PS as of October 27 will be 3,512.

Tiwari mentioned that they have already held a meeting with political parties where the schedule was briefed, and political parties have to appoint Booth Level agents from their end.

During this period for filing claims and objections from October 27 until December 9, 2023, there will be two special campaign dates, November 11 and November 18. On these days, BLOs will conduct their special campaign at the polling stations.

Checking of health parameters and obtaining commission permission for the final publication will be on January 1. “Prior to that, by December 26, 2023, all claims and objections are supposed to be disposed of, and the final publication of the electoral roll will be on January 5, 2024,” informed Tiwari.

The Meghalaya CEO also informed that there are a total of 3,512 BLOs.

When asked how they have ensured that citizens from neighboring international borders like Bangladesh don’t get listed on the electoral roll, Tiwari clarified that after filing claims and objections, the field inspection and verification exercise have been carried out. He added that, as per the SOP laid down by ECI, claims and objections have been properly disposed of to ensure accurate entry in the electoral roll.

