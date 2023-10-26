Shillong: Cherry Blossom Festival timing adjusted to address concerns

Shillong: Amidst controversy surrounding the timing of the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, has announced that the government has directed the organisers to commence the event in the evening. Tynsong clarified that this was not intentional and, due to the festival’s three-day duration, it sometimes coincided with Sundays.
“We have asked the organisers to start the event after 3 pm following the church service for this time. We appeal to everyone to remain calm, and next year, we will plan accordingly to ensure everyone’s satisfaction,” Tynsong stated. He acknowledged the sentiments of the people and stakeholders and assured that necessary adjustments are being made to accommodate their concerns.
Additionally, Tynsong held a review meeting on Thursday to address recent fire incidents in the city. The meeting was attended by fire services officials, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for fire and emergency services, and other stakeholders.
Tynsong mentioned that they discussed the incidents and made decisions to improve fire safety in the city. He instructed the fire department to provide details regarding their challenges, such as equipment, gadgets, and manpower requirements, for further evaluation.
Fire safety audits were also part of the discussion, and Tynsong asked the department to submit their recommendations and views. Once the details are received, another meeting will be convened to formulate a comprehensive policy with standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially in urban areas.
Tynsong emphasised the importance of this exercise, stating that it is the need of the hour to enhance fire safety in Shillong.
