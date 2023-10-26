Tura: The 33rd death anniversary of Meghalaya’s first chief Minister, Late Captain Williamson A. Sangma, was observed on Wednesday at Capt Williamson Memorial Park in Baghmara, South Garo Hills. Education Minister and Rongara-Siju MLA Rakkam A. Sangma paid tribute to the late leader.

The local MLA, alongside top officials from Baghmara, paid their respects to Meghalaya’s founding father at Siju Mondal Gitok Playground in Siju Block.

MLA Rakkam Sangma pays tribute to Meghalaya’s first chief minister Lt. Captain Williamson A Sangma

Lt. Capt. Williamson Sangma made significant contributions to the creation of Meghalaya as a separate state. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rakkam Sangma recalled that Captain Williamson was a man of committed love and vision. He also suggested to the gathering that a book should be written in his honour to ensure information about Lt. Capt. Sangma’s various contributions to the betterment of the state. He further informed that an artificial turf with a gallery has been sanctioned for Siju Mondal Gitok Playground under the Khelo India Scheme to benefit the people of the area.

To mark the occasion, the finals of the open-to-all local Football Tournament were played at Siju Mondal Gitok Playground on the same day.

The function at Siju also witnessed the presentation of appreciation and cash awards to those students from the Siju area who have secured a 1st Division with letter marks in the SSLC examination of 2023.

