Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills police seizes illicit liquor during Durga Puja

Shillong: Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District Police seized 102,910 ml of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 260 litres of illicit liquor, and 15,100 ml of beer during this year’s Durga Puja celebration.

This information was shared by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (City), Vivek Syiem, who mentioned that the police conducted multiple vice raids and vigorous patrols to ensure public safety and prevent untoward incidents in the city during the Puja celebration.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The vice raids took place in Paltan Bazar, Jeep Stand, Mawblei area, Khlich Lew, Meat Market, Mawlonghat, Urkaliar, Laitumkhrah Market, Mawbah, Jhalupara, and Polo Market.

Also Read | Meghalaya Cherry Blossom: Christian bodies call out end of festival on Sunday

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









