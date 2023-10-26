Shillong: The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Meghalaya has reportedly provided over 400,000 functional household tap connections, marking a substantial leap towards safe and sustainable drinking water access for rural households in the state.

According to an official press release, the Jal Jeevan Mission, initiated by the Indian government in August 2019, has seen a growth from 4,550 connections in 2019 to 400,812 connections.

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced this achievement, commending the Jal Jeevan Mission team. He expressed his appreciation, saying, “Meghalaya crosses a remarkable 4 lakhs Jal Jeevan Mission Functional Household Tap Connections. We congratulate and render our best wishes to the Jal Jeevan Mission Meghalaya team.”

The state’s Commissioner & Secretary to the Public Health Engineering Department and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, Syed Md. A. Razi, stressed the importance of this milestone and the continued commitment to reaching every household with tap water connections.

Meghalaya has made substantial progress, with varying tap water supply levels across districts. The state received the second prize in the Jal Jeevan Mission functionality assessment in October 2022.

This mission, aiming to provide safe and sustainable drinking water to rural households by 2024, has already reached 61% of Meghalaya’s households. Active community engagement and Village Water and Sanitation Committees have played a significant role in this success.

Despite geographical challenges and remote locations, Meghalaya is determined to achieve the Jal Jeevan Mission well before the Central Government’s 2024 deadline.

