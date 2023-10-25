Meghalaya Cherry Blossom: Christian bodies call out end of festival on Sunday

Shillong: The outcry over the decision to conclude the upcoming Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on a Sunday sees no end as the Meghalaya United Christian Forum (MUCF) has now come out to urge the Meghalaya government to shift the proposed concluding programmes to any other day to respect the sentiments of Christians in the state.

MUCF chairman Rev. Batkupar Dunai in a statement issued to the media said that the Forum believes that every day is a gift from God, but Sunday is a holy day of public worship for churches of various denominations except for certain church groups that worship on a different day.

“With regards to the Cherry Blossom Festival as seen in the news to be concluded on Sunday, the MUCF would heartily appreciate the State government to shift the proposed concluding programmes to any other day graciously respecting the sentiments of lakhs of Christians in Meghalaya,” said Rev. Dunai. He also requested the state government to consider the sacredness of Sunday as the divinely appointed day for churches to solemnly conduct prayers for Christian believers, undisturbed by distractions such as “extravagant events”.

It may be mentioned that the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19 at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong.

Since November 19 falls on a Sunday, at least two groups have demanded rescheduling of the closing day to another day.

