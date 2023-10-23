Shillong: Mizanur Rahman Kazi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA representing the Rajabala constituency in Meghalaya, has voiced his support for the establishment of a new district in the Garo Hills region.
Kazi’s proposition aims to enhance the quality of life for residents in at least four to five constituencies who currently face numerous challenges when traveling to the district headquarters in Tura.
Kazi said he believes that creating a new district in the region would significantly improve administrative convenience for the common people living in these areas. Speaking to Northeast Live, he underscored the importance of bringing administration closer to the people, a principle that the government of Meghalaya and other regions strive to achieve.
He stated, “Actually the Government of Meghalaya and every other place we see they are trying to bring administration as closer to people as possible. So keeping that in view, time and again, there has been a lot of pressure and demand from the plain belt area to create a separate district for them. It is not exactly the plain belt of Meghalaya but it includes the hills side also. What I mean to say is that from Mahendraganj to Tikrikilla, including that belt I think there is a huge need of a district to bring the administration closer and development to people. So time and again there has been demands from the NGOs as well as inhabitants of those areas, and I feel that the government should really consider creating a separate district for that area.”
Kazi went on to address the potential size of the new district, highlighting the areas that could be included. He mentioned, “Tikrikilla, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, at least 4-5 constituencies are there which can be included in the new district if the government considers it.”
The demand for the creation of a new district in the Garo Hills region has garnered support from various organizations and is considered a genuine request by Kazi. He emphasised the challenges faced by the common people when traveling long distances to the district headquarters.
“So I think it is a genuine demand, if the district headquarters can be brought near or if a new district can be created, then the people of those areas will benefit greatly from it,” he said.
