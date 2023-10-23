India-Malaysia joint army exercise begins in Meghalaya

Guwahati: A joint bilateral training exercise “Exercise Harimau Shakti 2023”, between the Indian and Malaysian Army began at Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya on Monday.
As per an official update, the Malaysian Army contingent comprises troops from 5th Royal Battalion of Malaysian Army. The Indian contingent is being represented by a Battalion of the Rajput Regiment.
The previous edition of the Exercise was conducted in Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia in November last year. Exercise Harimau Shakti, scheduled till November 5, will engage approximately 120 personnel from both sides.
“It is aimed at enhancing military capability for conduct of Multi Domain Operations in a sub conventional scenario. During the exercise, both contingents will establish a Joint Command Post & establish an integrated surveillance grid along with a Joint Surveillance Centre,” a defence official said.
Both sides will rehearse employment of joint forces in jungle/ semi urban / urban environment. In addition, intelligence collection, collation and dissemination drills will also be rehearsed.
The Exercise will also witness employment of Drones/UAVs & Helicopters. The two armies will also practice casualty management and evacuation drills and both contingents will discuss logistics management and practice survival training at the Battalion level.
The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness, conduct of drills at tactical level and sharing of best practices with each other. The Exercise will culminate with a 48-hour long validation exercise in a semi-urban area, the official said.
“Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI” is aimed to enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which will also foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.
