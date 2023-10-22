Shillong: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has sprung into action following a recent case of alleged ragging at its Tura campus with an emergency meeting of the anti-ragging committee convened to address the incident.

The university had previously formed an investigation committee to lead a thorough inquiry into the matter, with the committee headed by Professor Lucy Zehol. NEHU’s Vice Chancellor, PS Shukla, personally visited the Tura campus and engaged in extensive discussions with senior university officials and local police personnel to ensure that all efforts were being made to resolve the matter. However, the investigation faces challenges as the victim is presently on leave in their hometown, making communication with the authorities difficult.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In response to these challenges, NEHU administrators have taken proactive steps. A three-member committee has been established, composed of two faculty members, one from the Shillong campus and one from the Tura campus, along with one student representative from the NEHU students body. This committee will seek the consent of the victim’s family and make a visit to the victim’s hometown in Nagaland to gather necessary information and provide support. Professor Shukla has assured that stringent actions will be taken against the culprits once they are identified.

In response to the incident, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma expressed his condemnation, stating that if the case of ragging is confirmed, it is unacceptable and highly condemnable. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and it would be premature to make any comments until the facts are established. He further noted that such incidents had not occurred before in NEHU.

The incident unfolded on the night of October 8, when a Naga student came forward to report an alleged case of ragging at NEHU’s Tura Campus. The victim, whose identity remains confidential upon request, submitted an official complaint to the university authorities, seeking immediate action against those responsible for the act. In the detailed complaint addressed to NEHU Tura Campus’s Proctor, Dr. Gino Sangma, the victim narrated the alleged sequence of events that transpired during that fateful night, expressing deep distress, humiliation, and fear.

The complaint highlighted the urgent need for action against the perpetrators and justice for the alleged victim. NEHU has swiftly responded to address the situation and is determined to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.

Also Read | NEHU: Naga student exposes harrowing ragging incident

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









