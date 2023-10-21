3 Meghalaya cyclists to compete in Asian Downhill C'ships

Shillong: Three Shillong riders have been selected for the Asian Continental Championship (Downhill Individual DHI) to be held at Ponmudi Hills in Trivandrum, Kerala, from October 26-29.

The riders are Apshai Griffith Niangti, Taitus Ch Marak and Anissa Dariti Lamare.

Apshai Griffith Niangti has been racing in the discipline, racking up podiums and medals at regional and national levels for eight years now. With more than 40 races nationwide, national-level medals and a top 10 finish at the Asian Enduro series in 2019 in Nepal, he will now represent the country in the 28th Asian Continental Championship 2023. With only his family and a bike store from Guwahati (Spokehub) supporting him, he has managed to pursue the sport and continue to go forward with the cash prizes awarded during the race wins.

Taitus Ch Marak started mountain biking in 2019 and has been climbing up the ladder to the top of the Indian racing scene. With top 10 results at the Nationals and a consistent top 5 in the regional events, he is yet to realise his potential. With his family being his only support and help from SPOKEHUB, he has reached the top level of MTB racing in India.

Anissa Dariti Lamare is India’s first female Downhill Mountain biker. She has been racing in the men’s category for seven years. The Asian Championships will be the first platform where she will be participating in a full-fledged women’s category.

The selection for the Indian team took place earlier this year. The top 10 riders were selected during the Nationals held at Panchkula, Haryana, and the top four riders were given a spot at the National camp in September at the race venue where Apshai and Anissa were selected. They then underwent another selection trial where Apshai came in third position, Taitus in fifth position (reserved rider) and Anissa in second position in the women’s category.

