Meghalaya: Tura Diocese to celebrate golden jubilee on Nov 4-5

Tura: Preparations are underway for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Tura Diocese, scheduled for November 4 and 5 at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School playground, Tura. Eminent personalities will attend.

Reverend Victor Lyngdoh, Archbishop of Shillong Diocese, will bless the Adoration Chapel on November 4, 2023, and Reverend John Moolachira, Chairman of the Northeast India Bishops’ Council, will offer Holy Mass on November 5, 2023. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will also be present.

Due to the pandemic, programmes for parishioners couldn’t proceed as planned. The Golden Jubilee Year began on April 23, 2022. The Tura Diocese has grown significantly, now comprising 46 parishes with a population of 3.40 lakh, along with various educational and healthcare efforts.

The first Catholic missionaries in Tura arrived in 1933, and the diocese has since flourished. Pope Paul VI established Tura as a Diocese on April 7, 1973. Bishop George Mamalassery played a vital role during his 28-year term. On April 22, 2007, Bishop Andrew R. Marak succeeded him, with Reverend Father Jose Chirackal becoming the Auxiliary Bishop in 2020.

The Diocese of Tura has excelled in providing quality education, including colleges, secondary schools, and primary schools, contributing to the socio-economic development of Meghalaya. Alumni of Catholic institutions in Garo Hills now hold key positions in society.

