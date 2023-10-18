Meghalaya: Chokpot locals hold massive rally to protest against stone quarry

Tura: Residents of Chokpot in South Garo Hills, along with various organisations from the area, organised a massive rally on Tuesday to oppose the stone quarry operation at Budugre near the Dareng River.
The rally saw participation from the general public, Nokmas, Sordars, school students, and local groups, including the GSU, Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee (CAVC), FKJGP, AHAM, AYWO, GSMC, Nokma Council, and others.
The stone quarry at Budugre, which locals claim is illegal, has been in operation since 2021. Due to strong opposition from villagers and significant public pressure, the activity came to a halt in 2021, only to resume this year.
Previously, residents had submitted repeated complaints to the SDO and SDPO against the activity. They also met with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Tura MP Agatha Sangma, and local MLA Sengchim N Sangma, submitting memorandums demanding action to stop the activity.
The submission of yet another complaint followed the massive rally on Tuesday.
The gathering also issued a warning that they would resort to a stronger course of action if the quarry is allowed to continue.
