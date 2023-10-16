Meghalaya Cabinet plans to examine safety audits, probe massive fire in Shillong

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet will hold a detailed discussion regarding the massive fire incident that took place on Saturday at Thana Road in Shillong.
One person was killed in this mishap, and several fire tenders and departments were deployed to douse the flames.
Over 40 hours after the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited the site on Monday and held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Deputy Commissioner, and other senior officials to review the entire incident.
Sangma stated that they need to delve into the details and find out what happened and how it happened. He also mentioned that, to prevent such mishaps in the future, they will discuss the measures they will take.
“Safety audits and other assessments need to be conducted. All of these will be examined during a Cabinet meeting on October 18, and a detailed discussion will occur on that day,” informed the Meghalaya chief minister.
Sangma stated that this had the potential to become a disastrous situation because the fire occurred in the middle of a congested market area, making it difficult for the fire services and other agencies to carry out their work. Although the chief minister applauded the different departments involved, especially the fire service, the Army, the Air Force, Assam Rifles, BSF, and the community, along with all the other officials from different departments who came together and worked to contain and extinguish the fire.
Sangma also expressed sympathy to the families who have been affected by the fire accident.
