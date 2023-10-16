India-Bangladesh joint military exercise concludes at Meghalaya's Umroi

Shillong: The 11th edition of India-Bangladesh bilateral Military Exercise SAMPRITI-XI, which began on October 3 at Umroi‘s Joint Training Node, concluded on October 16.

The closing ceremony took place at the same venue, and both the Indian and Bangladeshi armies successfully met their objectives.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The exercise aimed to boost interoperability and joint task force deployment familiarity in Sub Conventional operations, as per UN Mandate (UNPKO Chapter-VII).

A total of 340 soldiers, including 170 from Bangladesh’s 52 Infantry Brigade and 170 from India’s 15th Battalion, The Rajput Regiment from the 66 Mountain Brigade, participated. They shared operational experiences from global missions.

The exercise comprised two phases: a Command Post Exercise and a Validation Exercise with Field Training, including Battle Inoculation. It involved activities like cordon and search operations, room interventions, and the use of modern weapons and equipment.

This annual Indo-Bangladesh joint exercise, ongoing since 2009, has strengthened cooperation, camaraderie, and mutual understanding between the two countries. The closing ceremony celebrated outstanding soldiers and featured friendly activities like a Volleyball match and a campfire, further solidifying the bond among troops.

Also Read | Himalayan cuppa: How coffee found a home in Sikkim

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









