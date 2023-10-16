Authors demand Khasi as Meghalaya's official language

Shillong: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) on Monday Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma with the demand that Khasi Language should be made the official language of the state.
President of Khasi Authors’ Society DR Nonglait said that two issues were taken up with the Chief Minister.
One was that they suggested the government to make Khasi an official language of Meghalaya as till date, Khasi remains an associate official language.
“How can our mother tongue be an associate official language?…We requested the CM to bring an amendment in the Meghalaya Language Act 2005,” said Nonglait.
Concerning the Garo community, he said that there is no restriction of the official language so there can be two official languages.
KAS also apprised the chief minister of the resolution that they had adopted following their peaceful demonstration held in Delhi.
They urged the Chief Minister to follow up on their memorandum submitted recently to the union home minister and also to the Prime Minister.
“The chief minister assured that he will write a follow up letter on the same to the central government within this week. He also assured that he will study about the demand for Khasi as an official language and then discuss,” said KAS president.
