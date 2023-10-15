Meghalaya: Regional Cancer Centre inaugurated in Shillong

Shillong: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated a new Regional Cancer Centre, a new Under-Graduate Medical College at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong, Meghalaya.

A new building of the Nursing College, hostels, 8 Modular Operation Theatres, a Virtual Autopsy and a new Guest House was also inaugurated by the union minister.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 150-bed Critical Care Block at the institute. Heaving Stone Kharpran, Member of Legislative Assembly, Meghalaya and Prof. Nalin Mehta, Director, NEIGRIHMS also attended the event.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr Mandaviya said, “The new facilities at NEIGRIHMS will provide much-needed healthcare services to the people of the Northeast region. The Central Government is committed to improving the health infrastructure in the Northeast region and to providing quality healthcare services to the people of the region.”

The union Health minister also stated that the new facilities at NEIGRIHMS will help to attract and retain medical professionals in the Northeast region. Appreciating the work culture and cleanliness in NEIGRIHMS, he said that the government is committed to further develop infrastructure at NEIGRIHMS so that the institute continues to remain a hub for medical treatment, research & training of healthcare & allied healthcare professionals for the Northeast region.

Dr Mandaviya stated that the Centre looks at the health sector through a holistic approach. “We are not only creating new and advanced medical infrastructure. We are also increasing the number of doctors and nursing staff. In the last nine years, the number of medical colleges have doubled in the country. 1,70,000 Health and Wellness Centres have been created across the country. We are also building one Critical Care unit in every district in the country,” he said.

The Union Government has not viewed the health sector in isolation, said the Union Minister, adding that it is not limited to hospitals or clinics, but it is a broad subset that needs a holistic approach. Speaking about the significant progress in the health infrastructure, Dr. Mandaviya informed that the number of MBBS seats in the country increased from 50,000 to one lakh seven thousand in just nine years, starting from 2014. For quality education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) was formed.

Prof Nalin Mehta said that the new facilities will vastly improve healthcare facilities in NEIGRIHMS and will lead to increase in seats for MBBS and B Sc Nursing courses in Meghalaya. He further said that with the improvement of medical facilities in the Northeast region, people will not have to go far to other regions of the country for medical treatment.

The new facilities will provide much-needed healthcare services to the people of the Northeast region. The Regional Cancer Centre is a 252-bedded state-of-the-art facility that will provide comprehensive cancer care services to patients from across the region.

The Under-Graduate Medical College will help in providing undergraduate medical education using state-of-the-art technologies to a batch of 100 MBBS students per year. The Nursing College will train nurses to meet the growing demand for nursing professionals in the Northeast region. The Hostels have a total of 416 rooms and will provide accommodation to MBBS Students & Interns. The Modular OT is a state-of-the-art operating theatre in the hospital that will be used for complex surgeries. The New Guest House has a capacity of 28 rooms that will provide accommodation for guests and visitors to NEIGRIHMS.

A key highlight of the new facilities is the virtual autopsy facility at the institute, which is one of the most advanced and sophisticated facilities, available only at a few centres in the country. Virtual autopsy is a non-invasive post-mortem examination that uses medical imaging technology to create a 3D model of the body, which can then be examined by forensic pathologists and other medical professionals.

A 150-bed standalone Critical Care Block facility is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to treat highly contagious infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. This will help ensure that regular hospital care remains unaffected during such outbreaks.

